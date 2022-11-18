Not Available

Multi award-winning director Jerry Douglas brings a tale of espionage and sex to life in his newest release Top Secret. Corey Summers is an agent for the "other side" - or is he? Jack Ryan needs him to get more deeply involved than he usually would. Or, is that Corey who usually would? The "spy game" will never be the same now that there are new ways of passing information. Extravagant visuals and special effects help to make this sex-and-nitrigue epic a must for spy and sizzling sex buffs alike. Director Douglas' follow-up to last year's winner for Best Picture (Dream Team) is sure to be considered one of this year's finest.