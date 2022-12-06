Topless Bieber Drive

Not Available

According to Karlheinz Stockhausen, the only elements of music are start and stop. For him, music is probably nothing more than a mechanical system that is operated by switching it on and off. Stockhausen’s idea can be easily applied to funk musicians. Once their performance starts, the groove endlessly continues until the end is announced; the music starts and finishes as if a switch is turned on and off. How it is performed is reminiscent of a conveyor belt mechanism. Funk is a machine that works with tempo and rhythm. It functions as a framework.