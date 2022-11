Not Available

Bluto is the ringmaster; Popeye is the star attraction. Bluto covets Popeye's assistant Olive. Popeye sticks his head in a lion's mouth, but Bluto has put a steak on Popeye's head. When he gets out of that, he does his high wire act: carrying a piano, and Olive, blindfolded. Bluto sabotages this with a banana peel and tosses Popeye to the monkey cage, while he has his way with Olive - until Popeye eats his spinach.