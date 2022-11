1957

Tom is chasing Jerry again. In a panic, the mouse runs into the doghouse of little Tyke, the bulldog. Right next to the sleeping Tyke sleeps Spike, his father. Tom unthinkingly snatches the puppy out of his house. When Spike wakes up and sees this, he delivers a stern warning: Stay away from my boy, or else. Jerry realizes that sticking close to the boy is the best way to repel his feline tormentor, but Tom is not about to let the mouse evade him so easily.