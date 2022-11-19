Topsy Turvy

Not Available

Renato is a grandfather enthusiastically, with a weak and sick body that holds prisoner in his own home, on top of a mountain, from where views of the sea, both longs and dreams of return. Renato has three children to know their real needs and make decisions for him without asking: Montserrat, who has for caring setting aside their own interests and wants to resume his life. Anita, the second daughter, accidentally pregnant at 45, disillusioned and marriage in crisis, so focused on their personal problems, that does not perceive those of others, not even his own daughter. And Salvador, the youngest son, who by being tied to the tragic memory of the death of his mother, lives in an eternal present evasion.