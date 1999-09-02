1999

Topsy-Turvy

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 2nd, 1999

Studio

Newmarket Capital Group

After their production "Princess Ida" meets with less-than-stunning reviews, the relationship between Gilbert and Sullivan is strained to breaking. Their friends and associates attempt to get the two to work together again, which opens the way to "The Mikado," one of the duo's greatest successes.

Cast

Jim BroadbentW. S. Gilbert
Timothy SpallRichard Temple (The Mikado)
Dexter FletcherLouis
Shirley HendersonLeonora Braham (Yum-Yum)
Lesley ManvilleLucy Gilbert
Ron CookRichard D'Oyly Carte

