Tora-san, Our Lovable Tramp

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Tora-San, an itinerant peddler who is thrown out of his father's house twenty years before but reconnects with his aunt, uncle and sister Sakura. Tora wreaks some havoc in their lives, like getting drunk and silly at a marriage meeting and ruining Sakura's chance to marry someone, as well as just being a real pain to those around him. There is a sentimental side to him also, and the best way to describe him is that he grows on you.

Cast

Kiyoshi AtsumiTorajirô Kuruma
Sachiko MitsumotoFuyuko
Chieko BaishôSakura
Takashi ShimuraHyôichirô Suwa
Chishû RyûGozen-sama
Shin MorikawaRyûzô

