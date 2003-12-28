2003

Deanna, a young, pretty and upwardly mobile nurse is about to face the most difficult challenge of her life...Deciding whether five men should live or die. In a moment which would change her life forever, Deanna is brutally raped, but the pain she suffered is nothing compared to that which her five suspects are about to endure. One by one, Deanna avenges her rape. Do the men deserve the punishment she inflicts upon them, or the death they will soon desire? Only Deanna will decide who will survive and who gets Torched.