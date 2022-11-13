Torchlighters: Martin Luther

Not Available

In a world ruled by a corrupt and greedy church, all it took was one little nail, one well-written scroll, and one sharp-tongued monk to turn everything upside-down! Martin Luther didn’t mean to spark the Reformation with his 95 Theses, but his realization that salvation comes through faith and not works ignited the revolution that changed the world. As Pope Leo X hounds and fights him at every turn, will Luther have the courage to stand strong—even to death? Find out with the fifteenth episode of the Torchlighters, commemorating the 500th anniversary of the Reformation!