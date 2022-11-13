Torchlighters: Samuel Morris Story

Not Available

Young Prince Kaboo knows his fate is sealed. Since his father can no longer meet his captors' ransom demands, Kaboo is to be tortured until death. But a bigger plan is about to unfold! A blinding light appears and the ropes that bind him fall away. Renewed strength floods his bruised body, and a heavenly voice urges him, "Run, Kaboo, Run!" The dramatic events that follow lead the boy prince to take the new name, "Samuel Morris." Nothing will stop Samuel Morris from sharing his growing faith with all who will listen.