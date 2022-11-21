Torchlighters: The Amy Carmichael Story

Not Available

As little Preena is snatched away from the most gentle woman she has seen in months, she wonders how she will ever again find a way out of the temple, where she is held against her will. How will she find the missionary known as Amy Carmichael, the one who wears a cross and serves a different sort of God? Meanwhile, Amy is also consumed by the awful truth she has learned about the plight of the temple girls. Will Amy's faithful determination be enough to free Preena from the powerful customs and superstitions that keep her hostage?