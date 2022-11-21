Not Available

Torchlighters The Gladys Alyward Story

    With war raging about her and soldiers closing in, the wounded missionary Gladys Aylward (as portrayed in the movie, The Inn of the Sixth Happiness) sets out on the most difficult journey of her life - a 100-mile trek over the mountains to a safe haven. But it's not her own safety that concerns this little woman with big faith. It's the safety and well being of the 100 orphaned children in her care. Watch as Gladys' strength and faith are stretched to the limit, all for the sake of the children.

