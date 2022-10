Not Available

After translating Bible scriptures into English for the benefit of common people -- an act King Henry VIII's government has declared illegal -- William Tyndale begins living as a fugitive. But is his devotion to bringing God's word to every man, woman and child really a crime? This animated episode of "The Torchlighters" series follows William as he spends his life in hiding, pursued by the king's bounty hunters and aided by helpful Christians.