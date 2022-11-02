Torchy Blane, Adventurous Blonde

1937

The third of nine Torchy Blane movies. Angry that police detective Steve McBride (Barton MacLane) is giving preferential treatment to his fiancée, reporter Torchy Blane (Glenda Farrell), reporters from a rival newspaper plan a fake murder with the idea that Torchy's paper will print the story and look foolish, teaching a lesson to Torchy and McBride. The tables are turned when the fake murder turns out to be the genuine article.