Tori Amos: Live at Montreux 1991 & 1992

These two complete concerts from Montreux in 1991 and 1992 catch Tori Amos right at the start of her solo career, one shortly before the release of het 'Little Earthquakes' album and the second a few months after. There is a clear progression from one year to the next as Tori grows in confidence and skill as a live performer, bouyed by the critical and commercial success of the album. The tracklisting focuses on 'Little Earthqaukes' and features all the hits from it but there are also rare songs from her early EPs including her distinctive takes on Led Zeppelin's 'Whole Lotta Love' and 'Thank You', and Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'. This DVD brilliantly captures the vibrancy of Tori Amos' early live perfomances.