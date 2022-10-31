Tori Amos: Live from The Artists Den

Not Available

The Veterans Room of New York City’s Park Avenue Armory set the stage for a private concert by Tori Amos for one hundred lucky fans. Described as “Greek, Moresque, and Celtic with a dash of the Egyptian, the Persian, and the Japanese,” the room provided a fitting setting for one of the most eclectic and culturally curious artists in music today. Amos performed a career-spanning set featuring classics from her debut Little Earthquakes through to Abnormally Attracted to Sin. A candid interview with Tori is also included. Tori Amos is one of the most influential and respected artists of the modern era. The double-digit Grammy nominee has recorded 11 acclaimed studio albums (and gone platinum nearly 20 times) since emerging in the early ’90s. She released two new CDs in 2009:Abnormally Attracted to Sin and her first seasonal project, Midwinter Graces.