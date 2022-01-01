Tori Amos - Tales of a Librarian

Not Available

DVD included with Tales of a Librarian. 1. "Pretty Good Year" (Recorded live during soundcheck from Welcome to Sunny Florida, September 4, 2003.) 3:47 2. "Honey" (Recorded live during soundcheck from Welcome to Sunny Florida, September 4, 2003.) 4:00 3. "Northern Lad" (Recorded live during soundcheck from Welcome to Sunny Florida, September 4, 2003.) 4:27 Others All songs written and composed by Amos. 1. "Putting the Damage On" (Remixed; runs over photo gallery.) 5:08 2. "Mr. Zebra" (Instrumental; runs over photo gallery and navigation menu.) 1:05 3. "Putting the Damage On" (Instrumental) 5:08