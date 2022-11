Not Available

Shiori Yamauchi finds a letter in her mailbox addressed to a Reiko Miura, who seems to be the previous occupant of her condo unit. She opens the letter out of curiosity. In it were the words, "I want to see you. I love you." A few days later, another letter arrived with the words, "I'll come and see you today after a long time." Scared, Shiori did an internet search for "Reiko Miura" and found out that she was the victim of a stalker murder that happened a year and a half ago.