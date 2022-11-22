Torma: The Ancient Art of Tibetan Butter Sculpture

Not Available

Torma is the first feature-length documentary about the sacred ritual art of tormas. It covers their complex history, rich symbolism, and important function in the practice of Tibetan Buddhism while showcasing the artistic creations of the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje. Illuminating Vajrayana Buddhism through the lens of tormas, this film documents weeks of preparation for the Kagyu Prayer Festival in Bodhgaya, as well as a Mahakala ritual in Nepal involving tormas and sacred dance. Torma features interviews with the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa, His Eminence Goshir Gyaltsab Rinpoche, Kyabje Tenga Rinpoche, Khenchen Thrangu Rinpoche and Ven. Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche. The film contains what they told us about tormas.