Not Available

Those who think that in the 60's Austrian cinema only produced cheap comedies and Heimatfilms, better watch this film: an outrageous, wonderfully politically incorrect, exploitive and bizarre shocker, a real curiosity made by triviality director Eddy Saller (his first). It concerns a man who kills women because, as his lawyer says, he was not loved by his mother and in his puberty he was dismissed by girls as sexually unattractive; in short: it all broke the poor man's heart. And when ever he meets too inviting women now, showing their attractions, well, you see, it is the urge then, he just cannot control himself; it is, as the title says, the torment of the flesh.