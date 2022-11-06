Not Available

Tornado Range

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Music

Tornado Range is one of five Eddie Dean westerns originally produced by PRC in 1947 but released the following year by Eagle-Lion. Cast as a troubleshooter for the U.S. Land Office, Dean is assigned to settle a deadly range war. Sure enough, the warring homesteaders and cattlemen are being whipped into a frenzy by a third party, who hopes to "divide and conquer," claiming the land for himself. Surprisingly, all-purpose PRC villain George Cheseboro isn't the culprit in this one; instead, he's cast as the father of heroine Jennifer Holt. Roscoe Ates is once more on hand for some questionable comedy relief.

Cast

Eddie DeanEddie Dean
Roscoe AtesSoapy Jones
Jennifer HoltMary King
George ChesebroLance King
Buster SlavenJebby Sawyer (as Brad Slaven)
Marshall ReedSam Wilson

