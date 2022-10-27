Toro Loco: Sangriento

Not Available

A homeless man wanders the lands in search of revenge for the murder of his son at the hands of an unknown gang. Upon arriving in a new town he finds himself trapped in a city drowning in chaos, its people firmly in the grasp of a ruthless crime boss peddling the mind-bending drug, "El Ultimo Aire." This man is a legend, a hit man, the killer of killers and the people call him "Toro Loco." He fights punks, crack-heads and tough guys with his trademark shooter, a Smith & Wesson 34-1, but you take that away from him and it doesn't matter. Toro Loco has another deadly weapon: his hands! Toro Loco is here and the first to die are the fucking lucky ones!