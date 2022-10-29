Torrent of Desire

Not Available

David (Qiao Zhuang) and Mona (Yu Qian) are a spoiled brother-and-sister duo who carelessly use the family fortune to while away their time. David's friend Hanming (Yang Fan) introduces him to the lovely Danfeng (Jenny Wu), and despite Hanming's quiet infatuation with her, David moves in quickly. David and Danfeng get married, but lasting bliss is not in the cards. Mona develops a serious case of jealousy against Danfeng for snatching her brother AND being the object of Hanming's affection. Her barbed tongue and feminine wiles prove powerful enough to sow seeds of discord among the quartet of friends and lovers. Can this wicked web of love, lust and jealousy end happily for anyone?