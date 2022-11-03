Not Available

Torrid Noon

  • Drama

A young boy (I. Spassov) gets his hand caught in a bridge beam on a hot summer day in this straightforward drama. As the water level rises in the river, people band together to try and save the boy before he drowns. He is comforted by his mother (G. Vachtov) and an army general (P. Slobokov), and the latter calls out the troops to save the lad from liquidation. This feature was the official Bulgarian entry at the 1965 Cannes Film Festival and is devoid of the usual 1960s propaganda associated with countries from the Eastern block of Europe.

Cast

Petar SlabakovGeneralat
Grigor VachkovSelyanin
Rousy ChanevVoynik
Ivan BratanovSelyanin
Dimitar Panov
Naicho PetrovPasazher

