Not Available

You meet again two of Norway's funniest men , Thomas Giertsen and Otto Jespersen , tentatively held the reins of Silje Stang. The trio has always relevant and fun guests in the studio , and programs both engage and provoke . Thomas reaches new heights as circulating reporter, and come up in the most incredible situations in the face of " common " and often completely unprepared people. Otto Jespersen provoking in familiar style .