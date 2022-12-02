Not Available

A multidisciplinary artist who works in performance, video, photography, sculpture and installations. His field of research focuses on the topics of traditional Spain: flamenco, bullfighting, beliefs, music, folklore or crafts, about which he ironizes and transforms his works through humor, criticism, sensuality and poetry, provoking all kinds of public reactions. In 1999 she performed the performance "Tortilla a la Española" in which she violently tears her clothes and then proceeds to make an omelette with her.