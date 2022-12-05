Not Available

Tortured

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    From the notorious director of modern day exploitation films, Jason Impey, comes this brutal and disurbing tale. Quaid & Kurk are two notorious convicts who have escaped prison and are trying to flee the country. To ensure their safety they abduct an innocent, attractive woman to use as a hostage to protect themselves from the police. But Quaid has hidden motives for the abduction and Kurk doesn't like what he sees, leading to a deadly game of cat and mouse full of jealousy, deception, lust and murder. Get ready for one of the most graphics films to hit the screen!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images