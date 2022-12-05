Not Available

From the notorious director of modern day exploitation films, Jason Impey, comes this brutal and disurbing tale. Quaid & Kurk are two notorious convicts who have escaped prison and are trying to flee the country. To ensure their safety they abduct an innocent, attractive woman to use as a hostage to protect themselves from the police. But Quaid has hidden motives for the abduction and Kurk doesn't like what he sees, leading to a deadly game of cat and mouse full of jealousy, deception, lust and murder. Get ready for one of the most graphics films to hit the screen!