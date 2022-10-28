Not Available

Against all the odds, film-maker and Labour voter John Walsh becomes a Conservative Candidate for a seat in a Labour heartland during the British 2010 General Election Campaign. What he uncovers is a place where intimidation and neglect have scarred a town that politics has forgotten. He goes on a quest to find the local absentee Labour Member of Parliament. Using his insights as a candidate and animation techniques, ToryBoy is a political satire that cuts to the heart of the current British anger over politicians who have exploited a system for years. Working with news footage, animation and film from the campaign shot over six months, ToryBoy is a unique insight into the political culture of one of the worlds oldest democracies. Written by Anonymous