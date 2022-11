Not Available

A famous singer lives only for art and love. When she is caught in a web of politics, corruption, lies and lust, she is forced to make a terrible choice. Tosca is a timeless opera that features fundamental archetypes of the human condition: ruthless power grabbers, idealist revolutionaries and strong women ready to sacrifice it all. These characters truly come alive at the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, the natural home of Puccini's masterpiece.