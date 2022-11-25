Tot - Aber Glücklich

Not Available

Michael wants to get out of a satanic sect and a world breaks down for his girlfriend Doris. When she tries to kill him in her madness, he kills her in self-defense with an iron. Together with his buddy, the somewhat crazy Frank, they dispose of the body in a forest lake. But there is a curse on the lake and Doris comes back as a murdering zombie. Meanwhile, the Grand Master and her loyal assistant Schröder are after Michael and want to sacrifice him. More and more dead people want to be disposed of and this creates more and more zombies and the sect members also put the two on the skin enormously.