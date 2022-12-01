Tot de dood ons scheidt

Not Available

Breaking up when you're almost 70 is sad, but also brave, sometimes even necessary. 'Until death do us part', that's what Marga and Mat, Gerda and Bennie promised each other. After almost 40 years of marriage and a shared life with children and grandchildren, they decide to split up. They arrange their divorce in the mediator's consulting room. They discuss the cause of their breakup, disconnect emotionally from each other, divide the estate, and eventually sign their divorce settlement.