Total Drama Action is the second season of the series. It premiered on Canada on January 11, 2009, and June 10 in the U.S. It is a sequel to the first season of the series, Total Drama Island. In this season, fourteen characters from previous returned: Beth, Bridgette, DJ, Duncan, Geoff, Gwen, Harold, Heather, Izzy, Justin, Leshawna, Lindsay, Owen, and Trent. Courtney returns later on in the season due to a lawsuit. In this season, the contestants are taken to a brand new location: an old film lot in the center of Toronto, Ontario. The challenges are now based on movie genres, and the grand prize is now C$1,000,000. Cody, Eva, Ezekiel, Noah, Katie, Sadie, and Tyler do not return to compete but still appeared for the aftermath special, an extra show which was hosted by Bridgette and Geoff, the first two eliminated contestants. All losers must take the Walk of Shame on the red carpet and ride the Lame-o-sine.