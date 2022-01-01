Not Available

Total Drama All-Stars is the first part of the fifth and most recent season of the series. While the season premiered on January 9, 2014 in Canada and on September 10, 2013 in the United States. This segment is 13 episodes long, just like the previous season. Total Drama All-Stars features the fourteen most popular contestants from the previous two seasons, which are: Alejandro, Cameron, Courtney, Duncan, Gwen, Heather, Jo, Lightning, Lindsay, Mike, Sam, Scott, Sierra, and Zoey. They all compete in several "Heroes vs. Villains" themed challenges, which means that the protagonists (heroes) team up and compete against the antagonists (villains). People will now be eliminated by taking the Flush of Shame and the winner once again takes home C$1,000,000.