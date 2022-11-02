Not Available

Total Yoga Earth is an escape into a peaceful landscape where the focus is on your practice and conscious breathing, not the interior decorating. This has the feeling of being taken to a peaceful outdoor world in another place and time where relaxation occurs due to the release of body tension. Instructors Tracey Rich and Ganga White explore the benefits of asanas and sun salutations for healing benefits. The 45-minute Practice includes: breathing, A Series, C Series, triangle, hero, twist, lying boat, backbends, forward bends, spiral twist, inversions and deep relaxation