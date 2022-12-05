Not Available

Totally FKT is centred around the Pennine Way fastest known time (FKT). Great Britain’s oldest – and arguably toughest – National Trail, incorporating around 37,000ft of gruelling ascent. In 2020 two friends and elite ultra runners John Kelly and Damian Hall take on Mike Hartley’s intimidating record with their dedicated crews and pacers as they take on the most challenging task of their sporting careers to date. Following the two stories in tandem we see the highs and lows they go through to chase down the record. After 31 years the record is finally broken on this notorious long distance trail in Britain. Official Selection 2020: Kendal Mountain Festival.