Toto: 25th Anniversary - Live in Amsterdam

Filmed in High Definition in Amsterdam on Toto's 25th Anniversary Tour in 2003, this stunning concert captures the band at their very best, reunited with original vocalist Bobby Kimball. The set combines all their hits with tracks from their latest album "Through the Looking Glass" and other live favorites, performed in front of a wildly enthusastic sell-out crowd. Extras include 35 minute behind-the-scenes film following the band through various stages of their world tour including footage from Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and France. Toto celebrate their 25th anniversary with this blistering live concert, filmed in Amsterdam on February 25th, 2003. Proving they've still got exactly what it takes to move a crowd, the band perform a mixture of medley's, solo spots, and huge hits. Tracks include "Rosanna," "Africa," "Hold The Line," a cover of the Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," and many more.