Toto - 35th Anniversary Tour, Live in Poland

Not Available

This spectacular live concert sees Toto celebrating their 35th Anniversary at the Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland during their 2013 World Tour. The show epitomises the combination of craft, heart and drive that has been Toto s trademark throughout their career in a set packed with hits and classic album tracks. The individual band members have played on many of the best known and most successful records in history but when they come together as Toto they create music that is uniquely special. This is Toto at their very best.