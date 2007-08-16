Toto: Falling in Between Live

2007

Falling in Between Live is the fourth live album by American band Toto, released in 2007. It was recorded live at Le Zénith, Paris, France. It's the first Toto record to feature bassist Leland Sklar, temporarily replacing Mike Porcaro due to a hand injury and second record featuring keyboardist Greg Phillinganes, replacing David Paich who has retired from touring, but is still an active member in the studio.