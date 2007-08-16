2007

Toto: Falling in Between Live

August 16th, 2007

Eagle Eye Productions

Falling in Between Live is the fourth live album by American band Toto, released in 2007. It was recorded live at Le Zénith, Paris, France. It's the first Toto record to feature bassist Leland Sklar, temporarily replacing Mike Porcaro due to a hand injury and second record featuring keyboardist Greg Phillinganes, replacing David Paich who has retired from touring, but is still an active member in the studio.

Bobby KimballVocals
Tony SpinnerGuitar, Vocals
Leland SklarBass
Greg PhillinganesKeyboard, Vocals
Simon PhillipsDrums, Percussion
Steve LukatherVocals, Guitar

