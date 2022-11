Not Available

Andrea, daughter of Glinda, who dresses like Ozma, accidentally sends Toto 2 to New York in a hot air balloon made by Frank, the Wizard's son. The other kids must follow the course set by Frank's computer to take them to him. When they arrive, their balloon is trashed, and they meet Rick, a homeless man who has adopted Toto. The strange appearance of some of the kids keeps plans to return from going smoothly, but are affected much more so by a clash of cultures.