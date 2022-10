2004

Toto has made some of the most enduring popular music of the last 25 years includiing the Grammy Award-winning 1982 Record of the Year "Rosanna" and the #1 smash "Africa." This stellar collection of their first 14 videos now available for the first time on DVD provides a complete and visually spectacular look at the illustrious career of Toto: Past To Present 1977-1990.