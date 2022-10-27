Not Available

Toto, Peppino, and the Hussy

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Titanus

Antonio, Peppino and Lucia are three brothers who live in the country near Naples. Lucia's son, Gianni, goes to Naples to study medicine, but there he knows a ballet dancer. They fall in love and, when she goes to Milan, Gianni follows her. Informed of this and afraid that their nephew will stop studying, the three Caponi brothers leave for Milan to persuade Gianni to come back and continue studying and abandon the "Malafemmina" (bad girl).

Cast

Peppino De FilippoPeppino Caponi
Dorian GrayMarisa Florian
Teddy RenoGianni Caponi
Vittoria CrispoLucia Caponi
Mario CastellaniMezzacapa
Nino ManfrediRaffaele

