Popeye is building a house while his nephews practice their music. The kids come out to help, but only cause trouble, so Popeye sends them back to practice. He finishes his house, goes in, and it collapses. The boys decide they can help Popeye and practice at the same time, so they build a skyscraper luxury apartment building to the tune of the ever-popular Poet and Peasant Overture.