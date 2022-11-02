Tottenham Hotspur 2004/2005 Season Review

Not Available

Tottenham made a promising start under Jacques Santini and looked to be challenging for a place in Europe, but Santini resigned in November, after only twelve games, citing personal reasons. He was replaced by his assistant coach Martin Jol, whose first match in charge saw arch-rivals Arsenal win a thrilling North London derby 5-4. Following the derby defeat, results picked up and Tottenham were soon back amongst the race for a UEFA Cup spot, but a draw with Blackburn on the last day of the season saw their slim European hopes dashed. Nonetheless, good cup runs and the resurgence in the league under Jol gave Spurs fans hopes of a greater push for European football the next season