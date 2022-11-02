Tottenham Hotspur 2006/2007 Season Review

Not Available

The 2006/2007 Season consolidated Tottenham's place amongst the top five clubs in England, whilst at the same time underlining their reputation as entertainers with goals galore and classic matches throughout the campaign. Competitive in all competitions, the team scored over 100 goals and reached the quarter finals of the UEFA Cup (setting a British record of eight consecutive European wins in the process), the quarter finals of The FA Cup, the semi finals of the League Cup and retained 5th position in the Premier League.