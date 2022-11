Not Available

Tottenham Hotspur 2007/08 Season Review is the official DVD review of Spurs 2007/08 season which saw us finish in 11th place in the Premier League, enjoy a good run the UEFA Cup, as well as a trophy in the form of the Carling Cup after defeating Chelsea in the Final. This DVD contains all of Tottenham's goals and highlights from the 2007/08 season, together with exclusive interviews.