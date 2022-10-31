Tottenham Hotspur 2009/2010 Season Review

Not Available

The 2009/2010 season was the year that fans have been waiting for. Following the cup successes of previous campaigns, fans have long wished to see Spurs take on Europe s elite and now, following victory in the race for fourth spot in the League, Champions League football is coming to White Hart Lane. A season packed full of spectacular highs, including the historic 9-1 thrashing of Wigan and a Danny Rose wonder goal to help beat Arsenal. Including all the games and all the goals, the 2009/2010 Season Review takes a look back over a memorable campaign in which Harry Redknapp spearheaded the return of Spurs to the upper reaches of English football, and with every member of the squad playing their part, this is a team that rightly deserves their highest ever Premier League points tally and, with it, the right to mount a challenge against Europe's elite.