Tottenham Hotspur 2010/2011 Season Review

    The 2010/2011 season was another incredible campaign for Tottenham Hotspur; packed full of goals, great victories, stunning comebacks, and moments of individual brilliance, this was quite simply a season to remember. New signing Rafael van der Vaart provided a new lease of life combining with Gareth Bale to devastating effect; Luka Modric provided consistent match winning performances; and William Gallas shone in defence proving to be one of the best free transfers of recent times. Qualification for the Champions League saw Spurs compete for Europe s biggest prize for the first time and, with it, delivered some epic matches at home and abroad, cementing Spurs reputation as one of the finest in Europe.

