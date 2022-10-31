Tottenham Hotspur 2011/2012 Season Review

Not Available

The 2011/2012 campaign saw Harry Redknapp guide Spurs to a second top four finish in three seasons, cementing the Club s position as a major force in the Barclays Premier League. Gareth Bale, Rafael van der Vaart, Luka Modric and Aaron Lennon all continued to enhance their reputations while new stars were born as, PFA Young Player of the Year, Kyle Walker impressed in defence and new additions Scott Parker, Emmanuel Adebayor and Brad Friedel each slotted seamlessly into the team. Relive the story of an enthralling season and see every goal plus highlights from each game, including high scoring victories over Liverpool and Newcastle, together with a triumph over Arsenal in which Walker netted his first goal for the Club.