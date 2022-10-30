Tottenham Hotspur 2012/2013 Season Review

Not Available

2012/2013 was a new dawn at Tottenham Hotspur under new Head Coach Andre Villas-Boas. Competing once again both domestically and in Europe the Club made progress throughout the season, breaking their Barclays Premier league points tally for the season as well as an extended run in the UEFA Europa League. Gareth Bale continued to impress, picking up a clean sweep of awards at the PFA as well the Football Writers' Footballer of the Year. As well as this the Club made some key signings to help bolster the squad, improve the first team and mould a side into the vision of Head Coach Andre Villas-Boas. This was another compelling season at the Lane and every game and every goal can be seen in the comprehensive review of the season.