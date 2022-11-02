Touch & Go

Not Available

Darcy is a 28-year-old, good-looking charmer with the life aspirations of a 15-year-old. He’s happiest when he’s with his best friends Lynn and Peter, and he turns to his 13-year-old sage/skateboard buddy Trish when he needs a little guidance. But his carefree life is coming to an end. Lynn has accepted a “real” job on the other side of the world, Minneapolis, and is dragging boyfriend Peter along with her! Suddenly, Darcy finds himself facing the prospects of losing his two closest friends, his roommate, his job, and worst of all, his perpetual adolescence.